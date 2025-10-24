Baton Rouge man accused of killing former partner in March shooting at OLOL deemed fit to stand trial

BATON ROUGE — Roland Domino, a man accused of killing his former domestic partner outside her job at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in March, was found competent to stand trial in a Baton Rouge courtroom.

Domino, 61, allegedly killed Patricia Jackson after the pair had an argument outside the hospital. Domino was later found by Baton Rouge Police on the Mississippi River Bridge with a gun in his hand.

He pleaded not guilty to counts of second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm by way of insanity in July.

On Thursday, however, Domino was found mentally competent enough to stand trial during a motions hearing before Judge Tarvald Smith.

Domino is due back in court for another motions hearing on Dec. 2.