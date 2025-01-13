Baton Rouge man, 26, pleads guilty to reduced charge after rape accusation involving child

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5, produced child pornography and possessed child pornography.

Jeremiah Jamal Crosby, 26, pleaded guilty to the reduced charges Wednesday. He initially had been charged with first-degree rape. The sentence imposed by Judge Louise Hines allows no possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, the attorney general's office said Monday.

Investigators searched Crosby's home last February and found videos depicting child pornography, including a video made by Crosby at his residence involving a child under the age of 5, the attorney general's office said. Ultimately investigators found about 75 videos.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who rape little children. Eighty years is not long enough, but I’ll take it. Great work by my team for getting justice for this victim,” Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office had said last year that the victim was a 3-year-old girl.