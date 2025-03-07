Baton Rouge Magnet High School robotics team qualify for world championships

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Magnet High School's robotics team continued its domination of the state VEX V5 Robotics Competition, with three robots qualifying for the VEX Robotics World Championship in May.

"We've gone to worlds, I think we've had someone qualify for worlds for the past like seven years or something. We have won states five out of the six past times or something like that. So we're a pretty good robotics team I'd say," BRHS Senior J.J. Ator said.

This past month at the state championship, they brought home multiple banners, adding to their extensive trophy collection.

"We won three trophies with two tournament champions and a robot skills trophy."

The robots the team designed play a game called High Stakes. In the game, there's a red team and a blue team. The goal is to pick up your team's rings and place them onto poles called stakes. There is also a positive corner where you can get double points and a negative corner where you can put your opponent's rings on to take away their points.

"Our robots are controlled by these VEX controllers and then another strategy we use to win is that we've 3-D printed this design on it and this helps our drivers click more buttons while controlling the joysticks," BRHS Senior David Shen said.

Before they start the match, there is also a point where they have a period of 15 seconds called auton, or autonomous where the robot has to move by itself with pre-programmed instructions.

The tech team behind it talked about what they programmed the robots with.

"There's this color sensor right here and also a distance sensor and basically what that does is the color sensor will sense the color of the ring, whether it's red or blue and this distance sensor waits for the ring to be seen," BRHS Senior Charlie Doan said.

The team calls the auton period arguably the most difficult to program.

"Since even if you're off by a hair in the beginning, it can multiply, and coding like trying to make it more resilient, so even if it's off by a hair it can recover," BRHS Senior Benjamin Nemikas said.

The team says one of the reasons they win so much is they build their robots with a focus on strength and speed, while other teams work on precise movements.

The team prides itself on its hard work and dedication to their craft. They told WBRZ they stay after school to work on their robots and take it from 99 percent to 100. It's allowed each of them to build a large group of friends

"I love the way that we all, it's like we're basically a community. It's like my friends and all that," BRHS Senior Taha Amous said.

The VEX Robotics World Championship will begin on May 6 in Dallas, Texas.