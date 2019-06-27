Baton Rouge levee will be closed off for annual 4th of July fireworks display

BATON ROUGE - Access to the levees in Baton Rouge will be restricted during WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration due to concerns over heightened water levels in the Mississippi River.

According to the mayor's office, all pedestrian and vehicle access will be prohibited on the levee between I-10 and North Street past 5 p.m. on July 4. Officials say the Mississippi River is projected to be at a level that is above the lower steps of the levee on the river's side.

We are excited about our community celebrating the 50th Annual WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi, which is the largest fireworks show in Louisiana,” said Mayor-President Broome. “This year, because the Mississippi River is projected to be at a level that is above the lower steps of our levee system, and because we prioritize the safety of our citizens, beginning at 5pm our public safety personnel will be prohibiting all pedestrian and vehicular access to the levee. Both our Baton Rouge Police officers and barricades will be staged along the levee so that we have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day.”

The annual fireworks display will stream live on WBRZ.com, WBRZ+ and the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.