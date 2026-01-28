Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge lawyers ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit over purported injuries at 'BRAVE Cave'
BATON ROUGE — Lawyers for the city of Baton Rouge want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that police officers injured a man arrested during a drug raid and interrogated at the Baton Rouge Police Department's noted "BRAVE Cave."
The lawyers filed papers in federal court last week saying there were no genuine issues for the court to decide and that the city was entitled to a judgment in its favor. One of several accused officers filed paperwork last month laying out similar claims.
Jeremy Lee says that after he was arrested three years ago, officers kicked, punched and strip-searched him, and that he was hurt so badly that the parish prison wouldn't accept him unless he had treatment first at a hospital.
A doctor's report filed by the city's lawyers say that while Lee did have a fractured rib at the time he was examined Jan. 10, 2023, there was no nearby bruising or injuries that would have indicated a violent attack.
The city's lawyers also say that body camera footage of Lee show that he had "no outward signs, signals, expressions, or direct verbal indicators of any pains, injury or the like" hours after being detained outside a suspected "drug house" on Cadillac Street.
During the raid, police found 454 grams of marijuana, six semi-automatic weapons and quantities of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Trending News
The now-disbanded Street Crimes Unit operated the "BRAVE Cave" as a place to process and interview suspects, and to store evidence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn indicted on bribery, money laundering charges in connection to...
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...