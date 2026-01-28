Baton Rouge lawyers ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit over purported injuries at 'BRAVE Cave'

BATON ROUGE — Lawyers for the city of Baton Rouge want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that police officers injured a man arrested during a drug raid and interrogated at the Baton Rouge Police Department's noted "BRAVE Cave."

The lawyers filed papers in federal court last week saying there were no genuine issues for the court to decide and that the city was entitled to a judgment in its favor. One of several accused officers filed paperwork last month laying out similar claims.

Jeremy Lee says that after he was arrested three years ago, officers kicked, punched and strip-searched him, and that he was hurt so badly that the parish prison wouldn't accept him unless he had treatment first at a hospital.

A doctor's report filed by the city's lawyers say that while Lee did have a fractured rib at the time he was examined Jan. 10, 2023, there was no nearby bruising or injuries that would have indicated a violent attack.

The city's lawyers also say that body camera footage of Lee show that he had "no outward signs, signals, expressions, or direct verbal indicators of any pains, injury or the like" hours after being detained outside a suspected "drug house" on Cadillac Street.

During the raid, police found 454 grams of marijuana, six semi-automatic weapons and quantities of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The now-disbanded Street Crimes Unit operated the "BRAVE Cave" as a place to process and interview suspects, and to store evidence.