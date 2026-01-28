Shelters, food banks need donations as cold temperatures stick around

BATON ROUGE - As temperatures drop, more people are turning to food banks and shelters for help. With that increase in demand, nonprofits are asking for extra donations.

The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge opens its Center of Hope 24 hours a day when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Since Sunday, it has been operating at full capacity, housing 60 people a day.

Center of Hope housing manager, Victoria Godwin, said Wednesday was the first afternoon the shelter closed its doors in days.

"Today is the first day that it has reached 40 degrees. So, they have been asked to leave in the middle of the day, so we can do a thorough cleaning," Godwin said.

The Center of Hope provides three hot meals a day, along with snacks and warm clothes.

"A lot of the guys. They come in with what they have on, so they're not dressed for this weather. I've had guys come in with T-shirts and Crocs," she said.

With another major cold front in the forecast this week, Godwin is concerned because the need is outweighing the amount of donations.

"Bottled water. We need gently used jackets. They don't have to be brand new. Snacks. We have gone through a lot of food," Godwin said.

At the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, tens of thousands of people are served in 11 parishes.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Liz Pfifer, said they're also seeing a rise in demand with a decline in donations and volunteers. On top of that, the nonprofit took a big hit from the spike in demand during the federal government shutdown this past fall.

"We had a huge food crisis during that time. And in addition to that, we had some drops in the amount of food we get from the government and from the United States Department of Agriculture," said Pfifer.

However, Pfifer said no one needing the food bank's services has been turned away so far this winter. To make sure Pfifer can continue that, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank needs your help. They're looking for donations to help stock the warehouse with nonperishable foods, and volunteers to pack meals.

"You can give financial contributions, you can give food, or you can give your time," said Pfifer.

The Salvation Army is accepting:

- Men's socks

- Men's underwear

- Blankets

- Bottled water

- Winter clothes, preferably in larger sizes

- Monetary donations

Drop off is at 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is accepting:

- Canned vegetables

- Flour

- Canned fruit

- Cornmeal

- Canned soup

- Rice

- Breakfast bars and cereal

- Dried beans

- Peanut butter

- Pasta

- Any nonperishables

- Monetary donations

- Volunteers

Drop off is at 10600 S. Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

To donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, click here.