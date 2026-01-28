Pair indicted on rape accusation involving juveniles, other charges

BATON ROUGE — A grand jury on Wednesday handed up an indictment accusing two people in the rape and molestation of two minors in 2023.

The FBI gave a tip to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies about Shalom Moalem-Rabi, 41, and his former girlfriend, Allison Stearns, 31. They were arrested last year and indicted Wednesday.

The pair were each charged with one count of rape and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Moalem-Rabi was also named in two counts of sexual battery.

Last year, Stearns told authorities she did not know about the sexual abuse and, describing Moelem-Rabi, said he was "not a pleasant person."