Westdale Middle counselor found dead after being accused of inappropriately messaging minor

BATON ROUGE — A Westdale Middle Magnet School counselor accused this month of inappropriately messaging a minor was found dead on the campus of the former Glen Oaks Middle School on Wednesday, the same day he was named in an arrest warrant, sources tell WBRZ.

Quinton Dixon's body was found in an unused building on the campus of the former school, sources said. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it believes he took his own life.

WBRZ previously reported that Dixon had been placed on administrative leave about two weeks ago after he was accused of inappropriately messaging a minor. Court records show a warrant was filed Wednesday for his arrest on four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to court documents, Dixon sent several inappropriate Instagram messages to a 14-year-old between early November and early January. He repeatedly called her attractive and offered rides home from school.