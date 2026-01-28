Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo has five new baby capybara pups!

The pups, born to mom Turkey and dad Sequoia on Jan. 8, are still behind-the-scenes due to their small size, frequently being visited by siblings Charlotte, Tiana and Louis. Each has been given a dab of animal-safe paint so their keepers can tell them apart.

The pups have yet to be named.

Capybaras give birth after about 100 days of pregnancy, and the pups could walk right after they were born, so they immediately began exploring their world at Audubon.

"Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and are native to South America. They love to swim, but the pups have to get much bigger before they can swim with their parents and siblings in the large lagoon in Jaguar Jungle River’s Edge," zoo officials explained.

The pups will be living and playing in the capybara yard and barn behind the scenes until they grow up a bit, but guests who ride the Audubon Zoo train may be able to see pups in their yard as the train follows a path that goes right by it.