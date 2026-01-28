Latest Weather Blog
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet crash over weekend
BANGOR, Maine — One of the six people killed in a private jet crash in Maine was a lawyer from Louisiana.
According to multiple outlets, Sabine Parish native and Tulane graduate Tara Arnold was on a private Bombardier Challenger 600 jet owned by Arnold's husband's Houston law firm, Arnold & Itkin, when it crashed at Maine’s Bangor International Airport on Sunday around 7:45 p.m.
An audio recording of air traffic controllers posted online says the aircraft flipped upside down about 45 seconds after being cleared for takeoff.
Arnold's husband and his law partner were not among the eight people on the plane, which was en route to France for a business trip, when it crashed.
Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, a close friend of the family, expressed her grief, Houston ABC affiliate KTRK reported.
"She was a phenomenal person, a bold leader, and someone with a heart of service," Briones said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
