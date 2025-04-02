Baton Rouge lawyer Ron Haley suspended by Louisiana Supreme Court 'pending further orders'

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended noted Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley for an indefinite amount of time.

A one-page order from the court said it considered a "petition for interim suspension for threat of harm" by the Office of Judiciary Counsel and suspended him pending further orders.

The court also gave the Office of Disciplinary Counsel permission to seek a trustee to protect Haley's clients' interests during the suspension.

The underlying reason for the suspension was not immediately known. WBRZ reached out to Haley, who said that he will comment once he has all the information about the suspension.

Haley had been suspended in 2021 for six months after the disciplinary panel investigated allegations that he had neglected a legal matter and tried to settle a malpractice claim in an inappropriate matter, among other complaints.

The lawyer has also been affiliated with a number of high-profile cases including the May 2020 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene in north Louisiana.