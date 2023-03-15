Baton Rouge judge's assistant shot after reported run-in with armed bicyclist

BATON ROUGE - A judicial assistant to Judge Don Johnson was shot during a chance encounter with a gun-toting bicyclist while she was on her way home Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on North Acadian Thruway.

The victim was reportedly driving down Acadian when two bicyclists heading east on Bogan Walk tried crossing the street. The woman told police she nearly hit one of the riders, and moments later one of them shot at her vehicle, hitting her in the arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital and has since returned home, according to a statement from the judge.

Police have not yet identified those responsible for the shooting.

Read the statement from Judge Johnson below.

"She's home now and recovering. I'm asking for the community's prayers and support. I'm thankful it wasn't worse, and can't overstate the importance of holding those responsible accountable. We will let the justice system resolve this case, and I'm hoping this is an isolated incident."