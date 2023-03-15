Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge judge's assistant shot after reported run-in with armed bicyclist
BATON ROUGE - A judicial assistant to Judge Don Johnson was shot during a chance encounter with a gun-toting bicyclist while she was on her way home Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on North Acadian Thruway.
The victim was reportedly driving down Acadian when two bicyclists heading east on Bogan Walk tried crossing the street. The woman told police she nearly hit one of the riders, and moments later one of them shot at her vehicle, hitting her in the arm.
The victim was taken to a hospital and has since returned home, according to a statement from the judge.
Police have not yet identified those responsible for the shooting.
Read the statement from Judge Johnson below.
Trending News
"She's home now and recovering. I'm asking for the community's prayers and support. I'm thankful it wasn't worse, and can't overstate the importance of holding those responsible accountable. We will let the justice system resolve this case, and I'm hoping this is an isolated incident."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss