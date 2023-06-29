Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge in critical need of blood donations ahead of holiday weekend - you can be rewarded for donating!
BATON ROUGE - Blood donations are decreasing across the the U.S. but here in the capital area, we're reaching a low we've never seen before.
In an effort to stock the shelves, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging everyone to donate blood ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
LifeShare is hosting its annual 'United We Give' blood drive to remind the public of the importance of donating blood.
"We're accepting all blood types," said Angela Smith, a supervisor at LifeShare Blood Center. "Make sure you have a valid picture ID, eat real good to make sure you have a successful donation. We check and make sure your veins are good and you go through a screening period and it should take less than 20 or 30 minutes."
They're also asking people to donate plasma and platelets to help those with serious conditions.
The event is from June 30 to July 3. You can help and donate at the LifeShare blood center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. When you donate, you'll get a t-shirt and a $10 Raising Cane's gift card.
Trending News
They're also sending out blood donation buses to select locations. You can check those out and register to donate online on their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
-
Metro Council approves $3.6 million for upgrades to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Heat wave leaving Denham Springs Animal Shelter desperate for fosters
-
Coroner identifies victims in deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway
Sports Video
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals