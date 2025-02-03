Baton Rouge General to provide free monthly vein screenings starting this month

BATON ROUGE - Starting this month, Baton Rouge General Medical Center will offer free once-a-month vein screenings.

The screenings include a brief exam with an ultrasound to look at superficial leg veins.

Conditions that indicate a person may need vein screening include swelling, ulcers, varicose veins, spider veins, blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.

The screenings will be held each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus on Feb. 11, March 13, April 16, May 13 and June 18.

People who want to be screens should reserve a spot through the hospital's website.