Baton Rouge General to provide free monthly vein screenings starting this month
BATON ROUGE - Starting this month, Baton Rouge General Medical Center will offer free once-a-month vein screenings.
The screenings include a brief exam with an ultrasound to look at superficial leg veins.
Conditions that indicate a person may need vein screening include swelling, ulcers, varicose veins, spider veins, blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.
The screenings will be held each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus on Feb. 11, March 13, April 16, May 13 and June 18.
People who want to be screens should reserve a spot through the hospital's website.
