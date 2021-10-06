Baton Rouge General's Pink Pumpkin Patch returns for Breast Cancer Awareness month

BATON ROUGE - Take a drive down Bluebonnet Boulevard and you'll see the return of a very welcomed site- Baton Rouge General's Pumpkin Patch.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Baton Rouge General's pink pumpkins have made a comeback to help raise awareness about the illness that impacts about one in eight women in the U.S.

The Pumpkin Patch simultaneously raises awareness and honors the many cancer survivors Baton Rouge General has been privileged to work with.

The pink pumpkin patch is open to the public and visitors are encouraged to take photos or even bring home a pumpkin for free to display in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Last October, BRG put a pause to the pumpkin patch out of COVID safety concerns, but the increased breast cancer awareness continued.

A new tradition of “Protect Your Pumpkins” yard signs began, popping up around town in the yards of breast cancer survivors and BRG employees.

The signs have returned this year, and a limited number are available at the pumpkin patch.

The pink pumpkins are available for free until they are gone. The unique “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins were cultivated to aid in the fight against breast cancer.

Only about 50 farms across the country grow the pink pumpkins, which are part of a national campaign launched in 2012 to encourage people to show unity in the fight to find a cure.

On the Bluebonnet campus, the pumpkin patch is located at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

While the pumpkin patch serves as a visual reminder of breast cancer awareness, Baton Rouge General physicians are also doing their part to remind the public that a clinical breast exam is a key aspect of one's annual physical exam. They're also reminding people to contact a doctor if any unusual symptoms in the breast are noticed before the exam date.

WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza visited the Pumpkin Patch Wednesday and spoke with two doctors who explained the importance of breast health.

Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.

Women can schedule a mammogram by visiting protectyourpumpkins.com or calling (225) 769-1847.

Mammograms are available at all three of BRG’s campuses, as well as its imaging location on O’Neal Lane. Saturday mammograms are available at BRG Ascension.