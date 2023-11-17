Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with singing and synchronized music.

Baton Rouge General is also bringing back its walk-through display including singing trees, the mega-tree trio, a giant waving Santa and 24-foot light tunnels.

A preview was held Friday evening for members of the Baton Rouge General family. The community is invited to come enjoy Holiday Lights starting Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and continuing every night until December 31st.

On Dec. 7 and 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., BRG will host “Snow & Glow,” a popular ticketed event featuring holiday characters, real snow, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, and more. Advance tickets are required for all attendees to enter. The $5 advance tickets go on sale November 18 at brgeneral.org/glow.

This is the seventh year that Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General and Entergy have partnered to provide a captivating display for the community.

For more details, visit BRgeneral.org/holidaylights.