Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings

BATON ROUGE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means it's time for Baton Rouge General's annual Protect Your Pumpkins event.
The event is part of the hospital's campaign to raise awareness for annual mammograms for people over 40 who may be at risk for breast cancer. At the heart of the campaign are thousands of pink pumpkins scattered over BRG's three campuses on Bluebonnet Blvd., in Mid City, and in Ascension Parish.
The public is invited to attend the pop-up event, where they have the chance to nab one of the pink pumpkins, which are free until they're gone. The pumpkins can also be purchased and for each one sold, local grocer Rouses will donate $1 to BRG to help raise money for a new mammogram machine.
The event is open to the public starting at sunrise until 5:30 p.m..
