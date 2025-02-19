31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge firefighters investigating apartment fire on Sharp Lane

3 hours 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 5:09 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire on Sharp Lane, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3:49 p.m. and controlled by 4:16 p.m. The fire was contained to one unit and no injuries were reported. Heavy smoke was concentrated to the kitchen area, the fire was quickly brought under control.

Trending News

One person was displaced. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days