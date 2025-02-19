Baton Rouge firefighters investigating apartment fire on Sharp Lane

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire on Sharp Lane, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3:49 p.m. and controlled by 4:16 p.m. The fire was contained to one unit and no injuries were reported. Heavy smoke was concentrated to the kitchen area, the fire was quickly brought under control.

One person was displaced. Investigators are working to determine the cause.