Baton Rouge firefighter put on admin leave during State Police investigation

NEW ROADS - A Baton Rouge firefighter was suspended while State Police investigates a complaint about his conduct with teenage girls.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received a copy of the complaint made about Deputy Aaron Edwards, who currently works as a full-time firefighter in Baton Rouge and part-time in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Allegations claim on three different instances, Edwards had inappropriate conduct with girls under the age of 18 while he was working as a firefighter.

The complaint says Edwards sent inappropriate text messages to a girl who was under 18. In a separate instance, Edwards allegedly had a teenage girl in his marked patrol car. The third allegation claimed that Edwards had an inappropriate conversation with a teen.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said that Edwards will be on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

This is a developing story.