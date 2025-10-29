Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North 36th Street off North Acadian

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire off North Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.

The fire, which started around 5:36 a.m. along North 36th Street, engulfed the home in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Public Information Officer Billy Zachary told WBRZ.

"Several local neighbors called this in," Zachary said.

BRFD crews quickly extinguished the fire by 6 a.m., Zachary said, adding that no injuries were reported.

An adjacent home suffered $10,000 in damage, officials said.

The building was initially believed to be unoccupied, but a tenant was present when the fire started.

"He was able to get out of the house prior to BRFD arrival and remained inside a neighbor's home while crews were working to extinguish the fire," BRFD officials said.

The cause and extent of the damage are still under investigation.