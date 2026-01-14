66°
Baton Rouge Fire investigators arrest two in separate arson cases
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested for arson in separate cases where investigators say a home and a vehicle were purposely set on fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a house fire along Government Street on Sunday night. At the time, investigators said the home was vacant and there were signs of squatters in the building. BRFD said that Charles Reed Jr. allegedly set the fire. He was arrested for arson and criminal trespassing.
On Sunday morning, firefighters were called to City View Apartments off Tigerland Avenue for a vehicle on fire. Investigators determined that Ariel Sibley intentionally started the fire. She was arrested for simple arson.
