Baton Rouge Fire Department unveils new tool to help save lives

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is trying to make saving lives easier with a new program.

The online registry called Community Connect, allows residents to upload vital information about their households to share with firefighters.

"Any information is better than none. We ask every citizen to give us something of value that can help us help you," Chief Michael Kimble said.

Once filled out, firefighters responding to an emergency at your home will already know how many people live there, if there are any pets, how many rooms there are, and if anyone has special needs. That information can be updated at anytime.

"We're going to help save lives better. We have the best in the market in the fire service here in the city of Baton Rouge. Our guys do a phenomenal job every day of protecting lives and saving property. This is going to enhance those missions."

Right now, the service is only available for residents and business owners living inside Baton Rouge city limits.

The fire department says the information you provide is as secure as online banking and is only accessible to firefighters if there is an emergency on your property.

"This has been known to save lives across this country and we are just very proud to be the first ones in this area to better serve the citizens of this city."

You can sign up here.