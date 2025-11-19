73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department responding to fire at South Choctaw Drive storage facility

2 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 4:15 PM November 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A storage facility along South Choctaw Drive caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Square Space Storage facility shortly after 3 p.m. 

As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters were still working at the scene. 

Trending News

No information about the cause or any injuries has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days