Baton Rouge Fire Department responding to fire at South Choctaw Drive storage facility
BATON ROUGE - A storage facility along South Choctaw Drive caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Square Space Storage facility shortly after 3 p.m.
As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters were still working at the scene.
No information about the cause or any injuries has been released.
