Baton Rouge Fire Department reminds residents to change your clocks, change your batteries

BATON ROUGE — Daylight Savings Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, as the time changes the Baton Rouge Fire Department reminds residents to change smoke detector batteries.

Fire Chief Michael Kimble is also encouraging residents to inspect devices to make sure they are working properly and have an escape plan in case of a fire.

"Changing the batteries in your smoke detectors during the time change is a simple task that could save lives,” Chief Kimble said. “If a fire occurs in your home, having a working smoke detector can increase your chance of survival by more than 50%."

When changing the batteries it is important to note the age of the device. If any smoke detector is over 10 years old it is time to replace it.