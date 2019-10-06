Baton Rouge Fire Department mourning after captain dies in reported drowning

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the death of their captain that reportedly died in a drowning near the Gulf Coast.

According to The Advocate, 45-year-old Captain Bryan Bozeman fell into canal water Saturday night while cleaning fish at a fishing and recreation area near Cocodrie, roughly 30 miles south of Houma along the coast.

His family was present during the incident, they pulled him out of the water and attempted to revive him. Bozeman was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department posted a heartwarming post on Facebook after the tragedy. His coworkers said Bozeman was full of life and loved helping others.

Terrebonne Parish said Bozeman's death appeared to be accidental, The Advocate reports.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said that flags at the City-Parish buildings will be flown at half-staff the day of Captain Bozeman's funeral. The statement read the following:



"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Captain Bryan Bozeman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Captain Bozeman was dedicated to his job and the community. His family and loved ones are in my prayers during this difficult time. Flags at City-Parish buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his burial."