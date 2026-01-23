Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson in connection with vacant apartment fire

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man for arson on Thursday in connection with a vacant apartment fire.

According to investigators, 58-year-old Jimmy Lilly allegedly admitted to using candles inside a vacant apartment on Jan. 4, when the fire occurred.

Lilly allegedly told investigators that he did not have permission to be in the building and was using candles for light due to the apartment not having utilities.

Lilly was charged with criminal trespass and negligent arson and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.