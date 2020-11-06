Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office said in an updated statement on Mardi Gras 2021 amid the COVID pandemic Friday, it has spoken with most Baton Rouge krewes about the upcoming 2021 Carnival season.

In a statement released Friday (11/6), the mayor's office said: "At this point we have informed most of the parade organizers we are considering modified events in light of the pandemic to ensure we protect our economy and health. In the coming weeks, we will continue those discussions with parade organizers and our medical community to determine the best path forward for each event."

The statement from the city of Baton Rouge comes after the city of New Orleans advised Mardi Gras 2021 there will be held, though "different."

New Orleans said Thursday (11/5):

"The COVID pandemic is a reality that we must all continue to confront together," said the statement. "We are working closely with our krewe captains and our community to determine what Carnival will look like at a time when our resources are stretched so thin and many of our traditions present dangers to public health. We expect to confirm additional details in the weeks ahead, and to celebrate Mardi Gras Day in a new way that reflects our new reality."

In October, Spanish Town organizers told WBRZ, it was planning its annual parade and ball. Click HERE to read and watch more.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, February 16; Parades in Baton Rouge will traditionally roll during the weekends leading up to Mardi Gras.

