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Baton Rouge educator arrested, fired from Bridge City Center for Youth after allegedly choking child
BRIDGE CITY — A 62-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish educator at the Bridge City Center for Youth was arrested and fired from his position by the Office of Juvenile Justice after putting a juvenile in a chokehold.
According to an OJJ spokesperson, Levelle Walker wrapped his arms around a juvenile's neck on Tuesday, something confirmed by surveillance footage.
Walker was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail on cruelty to juveniles, simple battery and malfeasance in office charges.
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