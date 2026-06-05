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Baton Rouge educator arrested, fired from Bridge City Center for Youth after allegedly choking child

1 hour 46 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 11:34 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRIDGE CITY — A 62-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish educator at the Bridge City Center for Youth was arrested and fired from his position by the Office of Juvenile Justice after putting a juvenile in a chokehold.

According to an OJJ spokesperson, Levelle Walker wrapped his arms around a juvenile's neck on Tuesday, something confirmed by surveillance footage. 

Walker was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail on cruelty to juveniles, simple battery and malfeasance in office charges. 

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