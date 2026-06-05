Baton Rouge educator arrested, fired from Bridge City Center for Youth after allegedly choking child

BRIDGE CITY — A 62-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish educator at the Bridge City Center for Youth was arrested and fired from his position by the Office of Juvenile Justice after putting a juvenile in a chokehold.

According to an OJJ spokesperson, Levelle Walker wrapped his arms around a juvenile's neck on Tuesday, something confirmed by surveillance footage.

Walker was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail on cruelty to juveniles, simple battery and malfeasance in office charges.