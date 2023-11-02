62°
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of tax evasion purchased land and luxuries with unreported income

Thursday, November 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A doctor who operated in Baton Rouge was convicted of tax evasion Thursday. She reportedly stored much of her unreported income in a safe and used it to purchase multiple luxuries. 

The United States Department of Justice convicted Dr. Melissa Barrett, 49, of tax evasion. Barrett owned and operated Stat Care Clinics LLC, and for ten years she owed $1.6 million in taxes, excluding interest and penalties. 

Barrett falsified IRS forms, underreported her income, and inaccurately detailed her assets. 

Additionally, Barrett accumulated cash and stored it in a safe. This cash aided in the purchasing of multiple luxury assets such as a plane, a boat, a home, and thousands of acres of farm and hunting land, according to the DoJ. 

Barrett faces the maximum penalty for her tax evasion charge of five years in prison, as well as restitution payments. 

