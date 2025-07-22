Baton Rouge district judge candidate remains eligible after her campaign was challenged

BATON ROUGE — A woman running for district judge in Baton Rouge will remain on the ballot despite an attempt to have her removed, a district judge ruled Tuesday.

Veronica "Vicky" Jones and three others qualified this month to run for judge in the 19th Judicial District Court. Baton Rouge resident Byron Sharper accused Jones of living in Prairieville rather than East Baton Rouge Parish, which would make her ineligible to be on the ballot.

District Judge Will Jorden held a hearing Tuesday on Sharper's lawsuit and ruled that Jones could stay on the ballot. Jones had argued that the Louisiana Supreme Court has said "election laws should be interpreted to give the electorate the broadest possible choice of candidates."

The election is set to begin on Oct. 11.