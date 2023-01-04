62°
Baton Rouge Diocese plans memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge has planned a memorial Mass in remembrance of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday, January 5.
The mass will take place Thursday at noon at St. Joseph Cathedral at 401 Main Street, and the Diocese says the public is invited.
