Baton Rouge company patents first-ever hot sauce made with liquor

BATON ROUGE - One business that's nationally known has recently patented its products and is now the first-ever liquor-based hot sauce available in the U.S..

"Swamp Dragon" has a unique twist - it's made with all kinds of different liquors and still packs the heat. What sets it apart is that the liquor takes the place of the vinegar ingredient.

Matt Beeson is the owner and creator of Swamp Dragon hot sauces, and he most recently patented his novel liquor hot sauce. This new twist on hot sauce enhances the shelf life and color stability and still packs a punch. Now with it being patented, it brings flavor combinations and concoctions that were unavailable before.

"It was a long and stressful process," Beeson said. "Mistakes were made along the way but now it's been fixed and now that it's patented, hopefully that can pull in some investment funds and really get this brand going again, especially after the pandemic."

Now, these aren't your ordinary hot sauces that go on your meats, in your gumbos or soups. Swamp Dragon hot sauce can actually be paired with desserts.

"There's zero vinegar. I'm not a fan of vinegar so I changed it up and decided to make my hot sauces liquor-based," said Beeson. "We're working on a flavor line of hot sauces. We have bourbon, rum, vodka, tequila and ouzo. They're a 50/50 mix of liquor and peppers. But, we're also working with flavoring extracts like blueberry vodka, chocolate bourbon, and truffle cognac. There's nothing like it anywhere."

Swamp Dragon Hot Sauces contain 20% alcohol, are approved by the United States Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Non-Beverage Laboratory, and are OK for all ages.

You can find them at your local grocery store. For more information or to purchase online, you can visit their website.