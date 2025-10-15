68°
Baton Rouge community helps woman whose car caught fire on the interstate

Wednesday, October 15 2025
BATON ROUGE - A week ago, Tiffany Jeff was having a tough time after she poured her savings into a car that caught fire on the interstate; Baton Rouge saw that story and made things happen.

Jeff paid $4,700 out of her savings for this vehicle that she bought as-is out of a used car lot. On Sept. 20, the car caught fire and was a total loss.

"I was driving, I heard an explosion like 'boom,' so I pulled over," said Jeff.

No one was injured, but the experience was traumatic.

After the initial story aired, Terrell Dupard with the Dupard Law Firm called WBRZ and gifted a new vehicle to Jeff. It's been looked over by a mechanic, and thanks to a notary on site, it's Jeff's.

"I'm grateful, I can't be more grateful," Jeff said.

Additionally, a GoFundMe for Jeff raised several thousands of dollars for her and her family. She's thankful for everyone who helped her get back on her feet.

