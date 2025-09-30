Baton Rouge city leaders weigh in on National Guard deployment in the city

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge city leaders weighed in Tuesday after Gov. Jeff Landry requested the National Guard be deployed in the city.

Landry submitted a request for 1,000 Louisiana National Guardsmen to the U.S. Department of War on Monday night to address "ongoing public safety concerns regarding high crime rates throughout the State." Guardsmen would be sent to Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. The next day, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Councilmembers and Mayor-President Sid Edwards weighed in on the announcement.

Councilmembers argued that the governor's proposal represented government overreach, threatened civil liberties and diverted resources from long-term solutions on Tuesday.

"Unlike trained police officers, National Guard members are not equipped for community policing, de-escalation, or upholding civil liberties in everyday interactions," Councilman Cleve Dunn said.

Councilmembers worried the National Guard's presence would only escalate tensions and deepen mistrust in marginalized communities. "Safety comes from partnership and trust, not from occupation," Dunn said.

The councilmembers were also concerned about the cost of deploying the National Guard, citing the city's $50 million budget deficit. "Independent studies estimate that Guard deployments can cost between one and three million dollars per day," Dunn said.

While the council members believe Landry should stand behind the team he created to address crime in the city instead of turning to outside militarization, Mayor-President Sid Edwards said they could use the help.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is operating with a shortage of 150 officers, according to Edwards, who said supplemental support can help bridge the gap for upcoming large events like Mardi Gras.

"We are continuing to evaluate the details, logistics, and timeline of a possible National Guard deployment," Edwards said. "Should troops be stationed in Baton Rouge, I will work to ensure they act in a supportive role rather than a replacement for our local police officers."