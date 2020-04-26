Baton Rouge church distributes 2,000 masks to community

At 11 a.m. this morning, hundreds of cars lined the streets leading into Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church.

In the parking lot volunteers handed out free face masks, a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19.

"Today was a really great day. I think it was a great collaboration of the community uniting for a common purpose of protecting and keeping our community safe," said Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

Neighbors were also getting information on how to properly use their masks.

"We followed the CDC guidelines and we gave them directions on how to properly wear the masks and care for the masks. The thing I love about the cloth masks is that you can wash them every night," said Pastor Michael Wicker.

The demand for more masks comes as state and local officials continue to urge people to wear a face-covering when out in public. Other states and cities have now made it mandatory to do so.

"We don't know how long this is going to last. It's an unprecedented time for all of us, but it's also necessary that we do our part," said Tara Wicker.

Pastor Michael Wicker was surprised by how many people showed up.

"It was just such a need. To see people's faces, they were just so happy to have a mask," he said.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker helped organize the event. She says volunteers passed out 2,000 masks today, but even that wasn't enough. Even though they ran out of supplies they hope to be back soon, passing out thousands more to folks who need them.

"We do have additional material that was donated. So, we have volunteers that are making masks. We will have additional masks available, but right now the volunteers are working hard to get additional ones."

Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish will be giving away free masks on Monday.