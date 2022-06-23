Baton Rouge basketball prep stars uniting in the Big Easy for the 2022 season

BATON ROUGE - The Tulane basketball team could be one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference next season with 3 former Baton Rouge prep stars leading the way in Walker's Jalen Cook, Port Allen's Collin Holloway, and Madison Prep's Percy Daniels.

Cook transferred to Tulane from LSU in 2021, where he lead the Green Wave to 5th in AAC last year, averaging 18 points per game, but Tulane still needed a few more pieces. That's when Cook reached out to an old friend who hit the transfer portal.

"I want Collin so much because you know he's a good basketball player but like, all around he's a great dude," said Cook.

"We've been talking about it for a while. Honestly, we were just playing with each other for a while, but after he left LSU I actually wanted him to come up to Georgetown with me, but Tulane got him first," said Holloway.

"There's nothing like playing with a friend. Just sharing the memories and having flashbacks when we were playing when we were younger," Cook said.

So this isn't the first time Holloway and Cook have teamed up. In fact, the duo started playing with one another back in middle school.

"We played when we were in seventh grade, eighth grade," Cook said.

"So I've been knowing him since then. Talking to him ever since I've been back home, working out with him every day," said Holloway.

Not only are Holloway and Cook good friends, but the perfect combination on the basketball court, with Cook's play-making ability and Holloway's spot-up shooting. The Green Wave is looking for a postseason run in 2023.

"I'm just watching Jalen room last year, I watched their games. I honestly just thought they needed one more person.

I just thought it was a great fit that I could come in here and be that one more person they need," said Holloway.

"My expectation is March Madness. This year is the time we get over the hump," Cook said.