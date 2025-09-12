91°
Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci holds campus tour
BATON ROUGE - Marucci Sports, a Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company that became the official bat of the MLB, hosted a campus tour Friday.
The event happened at 10 a.m., and attendees included LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson and Congresswoman Julia Letlow.
The event also included an official ribbon cutting for the facility.
