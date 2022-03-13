36°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
LAKE CHARLES - Baton Rouge was well represented in the high school state championships in Lake Charles.
As Madison Prep brought home their 9th state title, beating Wossman 57-38 in 3A. The Chargers were lead by Dez’mond Perkins, who scored a game-high 21 points, and was the games MVP.
Port Allen won their 3rd straight 2A state title, defeating Amite 67-49. Elliot McQuillen scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to win the MVP for the Pels.
Trending News
And the Zachary Broncos dominated Northshore 84-53, making it back-to-back 5A state titles. Jalen Bolden who the games MVP, as he led four double-figure scorers with a game-high 23 points.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Dance group adopts live mascot at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Will Wade fired: latest here
-
Livingston Parish couple working to help family of six Ukrainian refugees