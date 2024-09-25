Barringer Foreman Bridge reopens after structural damage caused closure in December 2023

BATON ROUGE - The Barringer Foreman Bridge reopened Wednesday two months ahead of schedule, according to the Mayor-President's office.

The bridge was closed in December 2023 due to structural damage. Director of Transportation and Drainage for the EBR City-Parish Fred Raiford said the damage happened during inclement weather when debris hit a piling under the center of the bridge.

Raiford added, the Army Corps of Engineers was conducting clearing and snagging operations and did not pick up all of the debris. When water levels were high during the storm, that's when the bridge was damaged.

"We were trying to make sure we had the bridge open, particularly before Christmas. That was the goal and objective and as it turns out, it worked in our favor," Raiford said.

The repair process included replacing a damaged pile in the center of the bridge, restoring the concrete cap, and casting new concrete slabs to replace the affected portions of the bridge deck. Raiford said that the repairs cost $485,000 and the city-parish is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to reimburse the price.