Bar busted for underage alcohol sales; 116 illegal purchases made in just three hours

HAMMOND - Two bartenders were arrested and a bar owner was issued a summons after video footage showed a Hammond bar making 116 alcohol sales to underage customers in three hours.

Hammond Police started investigating a potential missing person case after clothing and personal items were found on the sidewalk along East Charles Street. The items belonged to 18-year-old Richard Clementi, who was soon found asleep in the sanctuary of a nearby church. He told detectives he and some friends went to The Brown Door Bar the night before and that he had been served alcohol.

Detectives watched the surveillance footage from the bar the night before and found that in just three hours, the bartenders made 116 alcohol sales to underaged customers, including Clementi.

Two bartenders from The Brown Door were arrested and charged with unlawful sales: 20-year-old Sydney Mitchell and 22-year-old Michael Cuccia. Tristan Stravinsky, 21, was also arrested for purchasing alcohol for people under 21.

The owner of the bar, 57-year-old Patrick Broussard, was also issued a misdemeanor summons for letting a disorderly place.

Lastly, Clementi was issued a misdemeanor summons for unlawful purchase.