'Bama player 'alert and doing well' after collapse at Alex Box Stadium

Monday, May 01 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A University of Alabama baseball player who collapsed during Sunday's game at LSU is "alert and doing well," the school says.

Mac Guscette, the Crimson Tide's catcher, was taken to a hospital after he was struck in the neck by a wild pitch that bounced under his mask.

Team officials said he never lost consciousness, though some reports said he appeared to pass out briefly.

Guscette is a Junior from Nokomis, Fla.

The Tigers swept the Tide in the weekend series to improve to 35-8 (15-5 in SEC play).

