Bally's in Baton Rouge is officially open as of Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - The casino in downtown Baton Rouge formerly known as The Belle has been rebranded and reopened as of Wednesday.
The casino and 10-story hotel, now a Bally's branch, has been fully renovated and refurbished.
A grand opening ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the business returning to the capital city.
