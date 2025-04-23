75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bally's in Baton Rouge is officially open as of Wednesday

Wednesday, April 23 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The casino in downtown Baton Rouge formerly known as The Belle has been rebranded and reopened as of Wednesday. 

The casino and 10-story hotel, now a Bally's branch, has been fully renovated and refurbished. 

A grand opening ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the business returning to the capital city. 

