Belle of Baton Rouge rebranded as Bally's Baton Rouge ahead of March 31 reopening
BATON ROUGE — Ahead of its reopening, the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel has been rebranded as Bally's Baton Rouge.
The name change comes after the Bally's Corporation merged with the hotel's parent company The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc.
New signage is being installed to reflect the name change ahead of the hotel's March 31 reopening. The 10-story property was fully renovated and features 242 rooms.
"Bally's brand is respected worldwide, and it's thrilling to have a name that's synonymous with contemporary entertainment join the Baton Rouge community," Richard Cannon, general manager of the Belle of Baton Rouge, said.
