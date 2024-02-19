55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bakery on Florida Boulevard reportedly broken into overnight; owner says this isn't the first time

2 hours 21 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2024 Feb 19, 2024 February 19, 2024 8:31 AM February 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The owner of the former Baum's Bakery location on Florida Boulevard said his business was broken into overnight. 

The bakery, which is listed as permanently closed on Google, was seen Monday morning with a large hole in the front. Sources say a car drove into the front of the building, and the business owner told WBRZ "multiple" of his locations were being hit. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days