Bakery on Florida Boulevard reportedly broken into overnight; owner says this isn't the first time

BATON ROUGE - The owner of the former Baum's Bakery location on Florida Boulevard said his business was broken into overnight.

The bakery, which is listed as permanently closed on Google, was seen Monday morning with a large hole in the front. Sources say a car drove into the front of the building, and the business owner told WBRZ "multiple" of his locations were being hit.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.