Latest Weather Blog
Baker receives $863,000 grant to build new satellite fire station on city's west side
BAKER — The City of Baker received a $863,000 federal grant to build a new satellite fire station on the city's west side.
The new fire station will significantly enhance Baker's emergency response capabilities and provide faster response times, city officials said Thursday. It will also provide improved coverage for underserved neighborhoods.
"This is a tremendous moment for Baker! Congratulations to our city and our first responders—this $863,000 investment will give us the tools to respond faster, protect more lives, and keep our neighborhoods safer than ever," Mayor Darnell Waites said.
Waites said that the funds were part of a federal appropriations bill and thanked Sen. John Kennedy for the part he played in getting the funds to Baker.
According to the city, they will work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office to complete all requirements to begin construction as soon as possible.
Trending News
Waites' office says that, once completed, the west side Satellite Fire Station will not only improve emergency response times, but also improve the city's fire rating, and enhance public safety for residents on Baker's west side as well as surrounding areas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Ascension Mambo rolling through Gonzales this weekend
-
2 Your Town Southern: SU alumni, professors reflect on 1972 shooting that...
-
2une In Previews: Activist, author Blonka Mack visiting BR on financial literacy...
-
Florida-real estate company buys downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
-
New fire chief appointed to Zachary Fire Department, mayor announces
Sports Video
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early