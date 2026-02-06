Baker receives $863,000 grant to build new satellite fire station on city's west side

BAKER — The City of Baker received a $863,000 federal grant to build a new satellite fire station on the city's west side.

The new fire station will significantly enhance Baker's emergency response capabilities and provide faster response times, city officials said Thursday. It will also provide improved coverage for underserved neighborhoods.

"This is a tremendous moment for Baker! Congratulations to our city and our first responders—this $863,000 investment will give us the tools to respond faster, protect more lives, and keep our neighborhoods safer than ever," Mayor Darnell Waites said.

Waites said that the funds were part of a federal appropriations bill and thanked Sen. John Kennedy for the part he played in getting the funds to Baker.

According to the city, they will work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office to complete all requirements to begin construction as soon as possible.

Waites' office says that, once completed, the west side Satellite Fire Station will not only improve emergency response times, but also improve the city's fire rating, and enhance public safety for residents on Baker's west side as well as surrounding areas.