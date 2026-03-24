Baker Police searching for two suspects connected to theft at Plank Road convenience store

BAKER — Baker Police are investigating a theft at a convenience store along Plank Road involving two suspects.

According to police, two people stole from a Circle K on Plank Road in Baker on March 20.

The two people then drove away from the scene in a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime or suspects call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.