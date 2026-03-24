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Baker Police searching for two suspects connected to theft at Plank Road convenience store
BAKER — Baker Police are investigating a theft at a convenience store along Plank Road involving two suspects.
According to police, two people stole from a Circle K on Plank Road in Baker on March 20.
The two people then drove away from the scene in a silver Chevrolet Equinox.
Police ask that anyone with information about the crime or suspects call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.
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