Baker Police Department asking for public's help in unsolved murder from 2020

BAKER - Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding more information about an unsolved murder from 2020.

According to the Baker Police Department, Orlando Johnson was shot and killed in Baker on December 20, 2020 on Weston Lane. A juvenile female was also shot but survived her injuries.

Detectives with the police department are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.