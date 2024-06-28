91°
Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn sworn in for third term
BAKER — Baker's Chief of Police Carl Dunn was sworn in for his third term on Friday.
Dunn was sworn in at a ceremony at the Baker Municipal Center.
Dunn, a father of six, is a Marine Corps Veteran and has a career in law enforcement spanning 35 years. According to Baker's website, he is the first Black Police Chief the city has elected.
