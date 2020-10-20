'Bad insulation' leads to ammonia scare at area elementary school

ST. AMANT - Piles of large trash bags filled with discarded insulation were taken from Lake Elementary School in St. Amant Saturday.

On Friday, students were removed from one of the temporary modular classes after being irritated by an odor. The superintendent says ammonia fumes were coming from "bad insulation" in one of the temporary buildings.

"To put it with our children, our young children, this not acceptable," grandparent Lisa Littrell said.

Two children in Littrell's family attend Lake Elementary.

"If it's a chemical and it's around the kids, it definitely has to be take care of," Wayne Littrell said.

Workers were seen installing a new ventilation system in one of the temporary classrooms as blowers were used inside of the building.

Ascension Parish school officials say the crews will be working throughout the weekend to replace insulation, and make sure the classrooms are ready for students on Monday.

"With the schools in the past, we've had these T-buildings and they had respiratory problems, so I think by now they should know which products they should be able to use," Latrell said.

School officials say the insulation is not being removed from all of the T-buildings at Lake Elementary, and tests show the school is safe for students to attend classes.