Award-winning investigative journalist Stephen Stock joins WBRZ's leadership team

WBRZ is proud to announce the addition of award-winning investigative journalist Stephen Stock to its newsroom leadership team. Stock will serve as Assistant News Director and Investigative Reporter, bringing decades of experience to southeast Louisiana’s only locally-owned television station.

"I am excited to join WBRZ's decades-long legacy of providing meaningful journalism for the community. I look forward to mentoring, teaching and leading young journalists, uncovering stories that hold the powerful to account and give voice to the voiceless. I'm honored to help lead a new generation of journalists as we uncover and tell the stories that matter and make a difference in our community."

In his dual role, Stock will help guide editorial strategy, mentor reporters, and lead major investigative projects across WBRZ platforms. His reporting has historically focused on government accountability and issues that directly affect local communities. He plans to continue that work right here in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana.

Stock has built a national reputation for watchdog reporting and investigative journalism. His career includes investigative roles in TV stations in New Orleans, La., San Francisco Bay, Calif., Miami, Fla., Orlando, Fla., and Greenville, S.C. Stock was also a National Investigative Correspondent for CBS News, widely recognized for its powerhouse investigative unit, where his work contributed to major national investigations and broadcasts.

“We can't wait to welcome Stephen into the WBRZ family,” said Andrew Shenkan, General Manager. “His investigative expertise and leadership experience will further help our newsroom continue to deliver the high-quality community minded reporting our viewers expect.”

"I am thrilled to join WBRZ during its 70th anniversary year under the ownership of the visionary Manship family. I look forward to becoming part of the innovative and strategic leadership team headed by GM Andrew Shenkan and News Director Letitia Walker as we set a course to provide the community with top-notch accountability journalism."

Stock will begin in his new role on Dec. 8, 2025.